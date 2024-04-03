Portsmouth man named and charged after spate of Copnor shopliftings - more than £2,000 of items stolen
A man has been charged with 13 shoplifting incidents across the Copnor area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lyley Daniells, 36, of Copnor Road, Portsmouth, will appear in court later this month following a spate of incidents.
Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that thefts took place at three One Stop shops Copnor Road, Hayling Avenue and Chichester Road. “The total value of the thefts is estimated to be more than £2,000,” the force added.
The thefts took place between December 23 and March 21, 2024. Daniells is currently remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on April 23.