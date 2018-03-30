Portsmouth man denies installing cameras in bathroom and bedroom

A MAN has denied voyeurism by installing cameras in a bathroom and bedroom.

Paul Dunster, 59, of Powerscourt Road, Copnor, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with the two offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Magistrates heard how the offences are alleged to have happened at an address in Portsmouth between May 1, 2004, and August 22, 2017.

Standing alone in the dock, Dunster spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and confirm his two not guilty pleas.

Outlining the prosecution case, Graham Heath told magistrates no-one in the alleged 80 separate recordings – lasting between a second and eight minutes – seized by police had been identified.

Magistrate Sue Waddle sent the case to Portsmouth Crown Court on April 30 where a trial date will be set.

Addressing Dunster, Ms Waddle said: ‘You will be on unconditional bail until April 30 when you must be back in the crown court.’