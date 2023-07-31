News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Portsmouth man goes on trial for falsely imprisoning and assaulting woman

A Southsea man has gone on trial for falsely imprisoning a woman against her will.
By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 21:17 BST

Svetloslav Todorov’s trial was due to begin at Portsmouth Crown Court today.

READ NOW: Murder probe

Todorov, of Morgan Road, was charged with false imprisonment against a female in Telephone Road, Southsea, on August 13 last year.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charge states: “You assaulted and unlawfully and injuriously Imprisoned (the woman) and detained her against her will.”

The 36-year-old’s trial for the offence was due to start this morning.

Todorov denies the charge.