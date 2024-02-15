Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wade Terry King of no fixed address in the city was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at an address on Foster Road on Saturday 12 March 2022. After failing to appear for his trial in November 2023, King, who was 18 at the time of the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 15, 2024, to 7 years imprisonment. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

King was also sentenced to a further 6 months imprisonment for the possession of an offensive weapon in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DC Mandi Layton said “We would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and to thank her for having the courage to report this to us.

“I am so pleased for her that justice has now been served in this case, and that she has now seen him put behind bars, where he belongs.