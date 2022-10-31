Steven Glassey, 45, of North End Avenue, Stamshaw, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court to be sentenced for two offences related to cannabis.

The first charge was for cultivating cannabis plants on June 23 last year while the second charge was for possession of a cannabis package with intent to supply on July 2, 2020.

But the case was adjourned after Glassey was not in a position to progress.

Judge Richard Shepherd said: ‘Sixty-nine plants seems like quite a lot to dish out to friends for medical emergencies. But I want you to have every chance to set out your stool.’

The case was put back to November 2, with the judge adding: ‘By then you can put into writing what your case is.’