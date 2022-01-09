Portsmouth man in his 70s dies after being hit by car at busy junction

Emergency services were called to Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea, at 10.12am to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car near the pedestrian crossing at the junction with Fratton Way.

A man in his 70s, from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His next of kin have been informed.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have said that the car involved was a blue Hyundai i10.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Did you see the collision, or the moments beforehand?

‘Do you have dash cam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage showing what happened?

‘Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220009987.’

Goldsmith Avenue was closed in both directions for a number of hours between Fratton Way and Frogmore Road earlier.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron