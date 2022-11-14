Portsmouth man is stopped by police for over-tinted car windows - and reacts by getting an axe out and swinging it around
A man who was stopped by police in Portsmouth for having ‘excessively tinted’ windows on his car reacted by taking out an axe and waving it at officers.
It happened in Laburnum Grove in North End, Portsmouth, last night.
A tweet from Hampshire police’s road policing unit said: ‘A car was stopped tonight on Laburnum Grove due to excessively tinted windows. When the male driver was told to remove the tint, his reaction was to get an axe out of the boot and wave it at police officers. One in custody for possession of an offensive weapon and public order.’
A police spokeswoman confirmed that a man in his 40s, who is from Portsmouth, is still in police custody after the incident.
On Twitter the police’s post has received hundreds of likes, with one commenter suggesting a practical way forward: ‘Simple solution - use the axe to remove the offending windows.’