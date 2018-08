MAGISTRATES jailed a man for 12 weeks after he assaulted a woman.

Anthony Worth, 38, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm on April 21 at Olinda Street, Fratton.

He was handed a 12-week term and £115 victim surcharge and £185 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Worth admitted stealing £46.43 worth of sweets and toys from Asda on March 17.

He was handed a 10-day sentence to run at the same time.