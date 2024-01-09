Portsmouth man who crashed car into A3(M) ditch on New Year's Day arrested on suspicion of drug driving
The 32-year-old from Portsmouth was detained on suspicion of drug driving after veering his vehicle off the A3(M) and into some shrubs. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the incident was reported to them at 8.08pm.
She added that the driver, following the single-vehicle crash on the A3(M) northbound between junctions 5 and 4, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst over the specified controlled drug limit and unfit through drugs. The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the blue vehicle had bald tyres and went off course in rainy conditions – with the car being substantially damaged following the collision.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240000952.