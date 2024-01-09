A man has been arrested after crashing his car into a ditch on New Year’s Day.

The 32-year-old from Portsmouth was detained on suspicion of drug driving after veering his vehicle off the A3(M) and into some shrubs. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the incident was reported to them at 8.08pm.

She added that the driver, following the single-vehicle crash on the A3(M) northbound between junctions 5 and 4, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst over the specified controlled drug limit and unfit through drugs. The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crashing his car on the A3(M). Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the blue vehicle had bald tyres and went off course in rainy conditions – with the car being substantially damaged following the collision.