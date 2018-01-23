Portsmouth MP hits out over 160 jobs cuts at Hampshire police

Have your say

AN MP has branded job cuts at Hampshire police as ‘disappointing’ – and urged government to better fund the force.

In a statement, Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, said ‘relentless cuts’ had affected Portsmouth and he had met with chief constable Olivia Pinkney last week.

He said: ‘At a time when we’ve seen such huge cuts to police budgets, I want to see more money is spent on frontline and neighbourhood policing to bring down crime in our city’s communities.’

He branded the 160 job cuts ‘disappointing, but not surprising’ and urged government to better fund police.

‘Relentless cuts to policing continue to hit Portsmouth’s hard working officers and the communities they serve,’ he said.

Mr Morgan has previously raised concerns about Southsea businesses being burgled.

He said: ‘This news of a further 160 job losses is hugely disappointing, but not surprising.

‘As officer numbers fall to their lowest level in 30 years, it is little wonder the police have also recorded the highest crime rises in a decade.’

‘Yet, Hampshire Constabulary are still being asked to save a further £25 million over the next four years. This just isn’t good enough.’