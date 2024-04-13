Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victor Farrant became Britain’s most wanted man in 1996 following the horrifying murder of Glenda Hoskins at her Port Solent home on February 7 of that year. Despite Farrant’s sentencing - where Judge Mr Justice Butterfield said he would never be released because he was so dangerous - the Ministry of Justice is considering letting the North End man walk free on compassionate grounds.

Farrant was diagnosed with terminal cancer and is believed to have months to live. The family originally told The News about the possibility of his release. They have now said the hearing has reached the next stage, despite the campaign growing to keep Farrant behind bars.

The possible release of Victor Farrant has reached the next stage, leaving the family shocked and saddened.

The family added they have been grateful for local MPs and the general public rallying around them for support. They said: “The children of Glenda Hoskins, Iain, Katie and David Hoskins - were notified this afternoon (April 12) that following the MAPPA (Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements) meeting on Wednesday, April 10, Victor Farrant's early release on compassionate grounds has now moved to the next stage where it will be reviewed by the Prison Governor who will decide whether to formally place an application for his release to Alex Chalk, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.

“Our letter condemning the consideration for his release was read out via a Victim Liaison Officer at the MAPPA meeting. We have been given no further details on timescales. We, as Glenda's children are extremely grateful for the support of the general public who have either commented on news articles, phoned into radio stations or have contacted us directly and all unequivocally oppose Farrant's release on compassionate grounds.

Victor Farrant was sentenced to life in prison

Glenda Hoskins murder sent shock waves across the UK.

“We are all massively grateful for the support of MP's Penny Mordaunt, Kim Johnson and Flick Drummond who have spoken out publicly and written to Alex Chalk. Our position remains that Victor Farrant, if released poses a clear and present threat, not only to us but the public at large. We are saddened and angry that his release is even being considered and he has shown no remorse for his string of crimes and terrorisation of women.”

Farrant was also jailed for the attempted murder of Ann Fidler, 45. He was initially imprisoned in November 1988 for a total of 12 years for rape and other offences, but weeks after his release on November 7, 1995, he savagely beat Ms Fidler at her home in Eastleigh.

