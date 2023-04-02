Portsmouth police arrest man after stolen bike put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace

Portsmouth Police say they were contacted by a woman who had her bike stolen, and spotted it being put up for sale online. Police intercepted the sale and have reunited the bicycle with its rightful owner.

Posting about the incident on Facebook, Portsmouth Police said: ‘The owner saw her bike advertised on Facebook Marketplace and got in touch. She arranged to buy the bike, but sent us instead.

The bike was put up for sale mere days after it was stolen. Picture: John Devlin

‘The thief was arrested, but most importantly the owner got their bike back.

‘There are so many bike thefts reported across the city, it's impossible to investigate each and every one. Prevention is always the best tactic. It's worth investigating in a sturdy lock, and securing it against something immovable.

