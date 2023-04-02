News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Portsmouth police arrest man after stolen bike put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace

Police have caught and arrested a suspected bike thief – after a stolent bicycle was advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

By David George
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 15:02 BST

Portsmouth Police say they were contacted by a woman who had her bike stolen, and spotted it being put up for sale online. Police intercepted the sale and have reunited the bicycle with its rightful owner.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth drug dealer caught with nearly £21,000 of cocaine spared jail

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting about the incident on Facebook, Portsmouth Police said: ‘The owner saw her bike advertised on Facebook Marketplace and got in touch. She arranged to buy the bike, but sent us instead.

The bike was put up for sale mere days after it was stolen. Picture: John Devlin
The bike was put up for sale mere days after it was stolen. Picture: John Devlin
The bike was put up for sale mere days after it was stolen. Picture: John Devlin
Most Popular

‘The thief was arrested, but most importantly the owner got their bike back.

‘There are so many bike thefts reported across the city, it's impossible to investigate each and every one. Prevention is always the best tactic. It's worth investigating in a sturdy lock, and securing it against something immovable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘If you have your bike stolen, then it is always worth trawling free-ads on the internet - If it's there, we'll try our best to get back.’