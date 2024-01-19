Officers were spotted in pursuit of a vehicle in Locarno Road, Copnor, where up to four vehicles were damaged by the danger-driver just before midday. A female was seen getting out of the car holding a baby before she was stopped in nearby Allcot Road by officers and breathalysed, it was reported.

No one was reportedly hurt but the menace left a trail of destruction in the area with debris seen strewn across the road. “The car was chased into Locarno Road where it crashed before the woman got out of the car holding a baby. She walked into Allcot Road where the police arrested her,” an eyewitness said.