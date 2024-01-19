Female driver with baby on board ploughs into parked cars in Portsmouth police chase
A police chase came to an abrupt halt when a female driver with a baby in the car ploughed into several parked cars before being arrested, eyewitnesses have said.
Officers were spotted in pursuit of a vehicle in Locarno Road, Copnor, where up to four vehicles were damaged by the danger-driver just before midday. A female was seen getting out of the car holding a baby before she was stopped in nearby Allcot Road by officers and breathalysed, it was reported.
No one was reportedly hurt but the menace left a trail of destruction in the area with debris seen strewn across the road. “The car was chased into Locarno Road where it crashed before the woman got out of the car holding a baby. She walked into Allcot Road where the police arrested her,” an eyewitness said.
Hampshire police have been contacted.