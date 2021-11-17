Portsmouth police investigate after 18-year-old man ‘seriously sexually assaulted’ on Portsdown Hill

A TEENAGE man was seriously sexually assaulted on Portsdown Hill, police have said.

By Ben Fishwick
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 6:47 am

The 18-year-old was in a field when he was assaulted late at night.

Hampshire police have not released a description of the assailant.

'Disappointment' as Sir Ben Ainslie's sailing America's Cup team moves out of pu...

Portsdown Hill. Picture: Google

It’s understood police yesterday cordoned off an area on the hill while the investigation continues.

A spokesman said: ‘We were called at 00.13am (on Tuesday, November 16) after an 18 year-old man reported that he was the victim of a serious sexual assault in a field on Portsdown Hill.

‘Specialist officers are providing support to the victim.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.’

