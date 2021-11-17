The 18-year-old was in a field when he was assaulted late at night.

Hampshire police have not released a description of the assailant.

Portsdown Hill. Picture: Google

It’s understood police yesterday cordoned off an area on the hill while the investigation continues.

A spokesman said: ‘We were called at 00.13am (on Tuesday, November 16) after an 18 year-old man reported that he was the victim of a serious sexual assault in a field on Portsdown Hill.

‘Specialist officers are providing support to the victim.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.’

