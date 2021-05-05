Police are investigating three burglaries that took place in garages and sheds across Hilsea, Cosham, and Paulsgrove during the last fortnight.

Officers have now arrested a 16-year-old boy from Cosham on suspicion of burglary, and a 15-year-old boy from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

A 35-year-old woman from Cosham has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Police have made a series of arrests following several garage burglaries in the north of the city. Stock picture: Habibur Rahman

Goods stolen during the break-ins include two bicycles, a motorbike, and an electric scooter.

A bicycle was taken from a garage in Northwood Road between Thursday, April 29, and Monday, May 3.

Another bicycle was stolen from a garage in Cosham between 630pm on Sunday evening and 7am on Monday morning.

A motorbike and an electric scooter were stolen from a shed in Tarleton Road between 5am and 5.30am on Tuesday.

The three individuals arrested during enquiries have now been released under investigation, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He said: ‘All three incidents remain under investigation.

‘If you have any information or have seen anything suspicious, or if anything similar has happened to you then call us on 101.’

