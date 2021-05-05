Portsmouth police make three arrests after a string of garage burglaries in the north of the city
POLICE have arrested a woman and two teenage boys after a series of burglaries from Hilsea to Paulsgrove.
Police are investigating three burglaries that took place in garages and sheds across Hilsea, Cosham, and Paulsgrove during the last fortnight.
Officers have now arrested a 16-year-old boy from Cosham on suspicion of burglary, and a 15-year-old boy from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.
A 35-year-old woman from Cosham has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
Goods stolen during the break-ins include two bicycles, a motorbike, and an electric scooter.
Read More
A bicycle was taken from a garage in Northwood Road between Thursday, April 29, and Monday, May 3.
Another bicycle was stolen from a garage in Cosham between 630pm on Sunday evening and 7am on Monday morning.
A motorbike and an electric scooter were stolen from a shed in Tarleton Road between 5am and 5.30am on Tuesday.
The three individuals arrested during enquiries have now been released under investigation, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘All three incidents remain under investigation.
‘If you have any information or have seen anything suspicious, or if anything similar has happened to you then call us on 101.’