Portsmouth police on standby for angry crowds as England prepare for showdown against old enemy France in World Cup quarter-final
POLICE are on standby to deal with angry crowds as England prepare to face the old enemy France in the World Cup quarter-final tonight.
Fans are expected to pack out pubs and bars as the Three Lions bid to dish a knock-out blow to their French counterparts and secure a place in the semi-finals. And after getting to the final of Euro 2020 in July 2021 and the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018 expectations are as high as they have been in recent times – meaning greater potential for disappointment and trouble.
During England’s route to the final of the Euros, police were forced to deal with a large group that had congregated in Albert Road, Southsea, after the win over Denmark. Then, for the final against Italy, the force prepared dispersal orders and additional patrols to quell unruly fans.
Hampshire Constabulary said it dealt with an ‘increase in calls’ from both venues and households following the ending of the Italy game. In total, police in the county dealt with an additional 18 incidents that were connected with the football – with two people arrested. Concerns over a ‘rise’ in domestic violence due to the World Cup have also been voiced by charity Stop Domestic Abuse.
In the build-up to the crunch game with France, police said they were taking action. A spokesman said: ‘Officers will be out on patrol tonight around pubs, bars and other venues this evening in Portsmouth to make sure people can enjoy themselves safely. You may see an increased presence in the city centre and if you need help and support please speak to one of our officers.’