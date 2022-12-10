Fans are expected to pack out pubs and bars as the Three Lions bid to dish a knock-out blow to their French counterparts and secure a place in the semi-finals. And after getting to the final of Euro 2020 in July 2021 and the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018 expectations are as high as they have been in recent times – meaning greater potential for disappointment and trouble.

During England’s route to the final of the Euros, police were forced to deal with a large group that had congregated in Albert Road, Southsea, after the win over Denmark. Then, for the final against Italy, the force prepared dispersal orders and additional patrols to quell unruly fans.

Police officers were called to Albert Road in Southsea after a large group congregated in the road on July 7 to ensure public safety. No arrests were made. Pictured: A still from a video captured by Jake Fleming

Hampshire Constabulary said it dealt with an ‘increase in calls’ from both venues and households following the ending of the Italy game. In total, police in the county dealt with an additional 18 incidents that were connected with the football – with two people arrested. Concerns over a ‘rise’ in domestic violence due to the World Cup have also been voiced by charity Stop Domestic Abuse.