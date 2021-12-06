Police have now released CCTV images showing the shocking incident in Stamshaw.

Between 3am and 3.10am on Monday, September 20, a 21-year-old man was approached by another man who demanded that he go into Twyford News in Twyford Avenue and take out cash.

The man followed the victim into the shop as he withdrew the money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Constabulary are looking to identify this man in connection with a robbery in Twyford Avenue. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The man then returned to the passenger side of a large white Sprinter or Transit style van that was parked outside and the van left.

Police have now released a picture of a man who was seen in the area at the time and want to talk with him.

He is white, of medium build, has short dark blonde hair and tattoos around the right hand side and the back of his neck, as well as on his right hand.

Police believe the man could have a large tattoo down his neck, arm, and hand.

He wearing a dark blue/black hooded jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans and black trainers.

The officer in charge of the case, DC Katie Reynolds, said: ‘This is believed to have been an opportunist incident as the victim and suspect are not thought to have known each other.

‘We are looking to trace the man pictured as it is believed he will be able to assist our enquiries.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to be vigilant around anyone asking you to withdraw money. If you have witnessed anything suspicious please call us on 101. Call 999 if you ever feel in danger or if a crime is in progress.’

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about the pictured man or the incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 44210377427.

Alternatively you can online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron