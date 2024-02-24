News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth police search Buckland property in suspected drug dealing investigation

Police officers investigating suspected drug dealing in Portsmouth have searched a Buckland address - and three people fled the scene.
By Joe Buncle
Published 24th Feb 2024, 15:23 GMT
Police officers were seen in Buckingham Green, Buckland, shortly after 3.30pm. According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the force searched an address but nothing was seized.

A police spokesperson said: "This activity related to suspected drug-dealing in the area. Neighbourhood officers in the area encountered three individuals who subsequently ran from police. No arrests were made."

