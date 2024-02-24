Portsmouth police search Buckland property in suspected drug dealing investigation
Police officers investigating suspected drug dealing in Portsmouth have searched a Buckland address - and three people fled the scene.
Police officers were seen in Buckingham Green, Buckland, shortly after 3.30pm. According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the force searched an address but nothing was seized.
A police spokesperson said: "This activity related to suspected drug-dealing in the area. Neighbourhood officers in the area encountered three individuals who subsequently ran from police. No arrests were made."