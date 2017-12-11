Portsmouth police seize 100 wraps of crack and heroin in Southsea

Have your say

A BOY has been arrested after police seized drugs in Southsea.

Portsmouth police posted on Twitter to say neighbourhood officers acted after reports of drug dealing in Devonshire Square, Southsea.

They said 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were seized on Sunday evening.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘A 17-year-old boy from London has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

‘He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’

Call 101 quoting 44170479386 with any information.