Police officers executed a warrant this morning at a property in Lower Wingfield Street, Buckland, after receiving reports of drug-related activity in the vicinity.

Alongside suspected drugs, police found cash inside the property – as well as a taser and knuckle duster.

Police arrested the men earlier this morning. Picture: Jon Rigby

A 48-year-old man and 18-year-old man from Portsmouth were both arrested on suspicion of a controlled drug of Class B and possession of an offensive weapon, including firearms, and remain in police custody at the current time.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘This forms part of our ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related harm and supply across Portsmouth.

‘We want to reassure you that we are listening and acting on your concerns. We encourage you to please keep reporting information to us about drugs supply and suspicious behaviour in your neighbourhood. You won’t always see an immediate police deployment, but the information you provide will be looked into and will form part of our wider intelligence picture.

‘We will relentlessly pursue criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are a misery, and are committed to focusing on providing an exceptional local policing response to victims of crime and ASB.’

To report suspected drug activity to the police force, people can call 101 or via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s online reporting tool.