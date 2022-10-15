News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth police seize £50,000 worth of cannabis after searching property in Milton

POLICE officers have seized around £50,000 worth of cannabis after raiding a home in Portsmouth yesterday.

By David George
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 2:51pm

Portsmouth Police confirmed that a section eight warrant was executed at a property in Methuen Road, Milton, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Roughly 2kg of cannabis was found inside the property.

The cannabis seized was worth around £50,000. Picture: Portsmouth Police

Posting about the incident on Facebook, PC Wiles explained that residents had expressed concerns about what had been going on.

He said: ‘Neighbourhood officers from St Thomas and Eastney and Milton teams today carried out a section eight warrant on a residential property on Methuen Road.

‘Just wanted to reassure residents in the area in case they had concerns about the noise and disturbance, that this was a planned warrant where illegal cannabis cultivation was taking place.

‘As always police worked with various sources to provide information in order to get this illegal operation shut down. We take your concerns seriously and will always try our best to act on information you provide.’