Portsmouth Police confirmed that a section eight warrant was executed at a property in Methuen Road, Milton, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Roughly 2kg of cannabis was found inside the property.

The cannabis seized was worth around £50,000. Picture: Portsmouth Police

Posting about the incident on Facebook, PC Wiles explained that residents had expressed concerns about what had been going on.

He said: ‘Neighbourhood officers from St Thomas and Eastney and Milton teams today carried out a section eight warrant on a residential property on Methuen Road.

‘Just wanted to reassure residents in the area in case they had concerns about the noise and disturbance, that this was a planned warrant where illegal cannabis cultivation was taking place.