A TEENAGER has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in Portsmouth today.

A 19-year-old man was arrested near Stamshaw Park, police have confirmed.

A police officer was stabbed in the back at Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road in Portsmouth, on Thursday, February 21 at 12.15pm. Picture: Sarah Standing (210219-9850)

The news comes after a police officer was stabbed near Newcomen Road at 12.15pm.

Superintendent Steve Burridge, the Portsmouth police district commander, says that the incident could be connected to the supply of drugs.

He said: ‘It goes without saying that our thoughts are with our officer and his family this evening. He is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

‘The support we have had from the public so far has been overwhelming, so I would like to thank everyone for their messages of support as I know this will be a huge comfort to the officer, his loved ones and our wider police family.

‘At this stage we believe that this incident is connected to drugs supply and officers were in the area following an incident last night.

‘Our investigation in the neighbourhood continues, so residents will see officers carrying out enquiries and conducting searches, in particular for the weapon used.

‘If anyone has any concerns or believe they may have found something that could be the weapon, please speak to us or call us on 101 and quote 44190063033.

‘Anyone with footage of the incident should also contact us.’