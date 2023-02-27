But predator Charles Okiy, 38, of New Road East, Fratton, was brought to justice for his depraved sexual assault on the 16-year-old after the quick-thinking victim was able to take a picture of the pervert before police tracked him down. The girl was walking along St. Mary’s Road when she was approached by Okiy at around 10pm after he crossed the road towards her near the footbridge over the railway tracks.

He then put his arm around her and began touching her inappropriately over her clothing, asking how old she was. He attempted to kiss her and further sexually assaulted her on the footbridge. The victim managed to get away and take a photo of the man on her phone before running home, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Charles Okiy. Pic Hants police

Investigating officers were able to locate CCTV imagery of the suspect and appeal to the public for information, which led to the arrest of Okiy.

Okiy was charged with four counts of sexual assault by touching and one count of assault by digital penetration. He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial began at Portsmouth Crown Court in January where he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault by touching.

The jury found Okiy guilty of the further three counts of sexual assault by touching and the one count of assault by digital penetration.

Detective constable Joshua Seaman of Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Criminal Investigation Department, who led the investigation, said: ‘We are really pleased with the jury’s verdict and the sentence that has been passed down to Okiy, meaning that he will now face the consequences for this invasive and disturbing crime on a young girl.

‘The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery in the face of such a traumatic ordeal and we would like to express our thanks to her and her family for their support throughout our investigation and the court process.

‘We fully appreciate the courage and strength it takes to report these incidents, without which we would not secure these outcomes. I hope that this sentence offers a degree of comfort to the victim and goes some way to helping her move on in her life.

‘I really hope that this case shows people that Hampshire Constabulary is committed to supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault and we will do everything we can to identify offenders and put them in front of a court.’

A police statement added: ‘If you’ve been a victim, please report rape or sexual assault as soon as possible. Even if you’re not 100 percent sure, we’d sooner hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe. If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s ok. There are a range of places to get support, advice and medical help.

‘You can speak to a number of organisations in confidence and what you tell them won't be shared with the police unless you ask for it to be. For further information go to: