Portsmouth ranked among most violent areas in country - but Southampton deemed to have more crimes
The city comes 10th in the most violent areas - but nearby rival Southampton features just above Portsmouth in ninth place with 589 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Security experts Get Licensed looked at crime data from cities across England and Wales to reveal the most violent cities as well as the crimes most common throughout the year.
With over 760 crimes per 10,000 residents, Blackpool was the most violent area in England and Wales, followed by Middlesbrough and Thanet with 657.6 and 621.5 violent crimes per 10,000 people, respectively.
October sees the most violent crimes taking place at over 176,000, whereas December sees the fewest at 155,200.
You can find the full study here: www.get-licensed.co.uk/get-daily/the-uks-most-violent-cities/