Police received a report yesterday morning after a woman in her 80s was cold-called by two men who told her she needed work completing at her property on Seagrove Road.

The woman was approached at 10.45am, with the men allegedly stealing £350 in cash and between £5,000 – £6,000 taken from her home.

Portsmouth Police wrote to their Facebook page this afternoon with advice to residents on how to deal with potential scams by doorstep traders.

Police were contacted after a report of a woman in her 80s being scammed out of thousands.

They said: ‘Many legitimate businesses sell products door-to-door and gas, electricity and water companies need to visit to read your meters. Also, charities will often call seeking donations.

‘However, fraudsters may also knock on your door in an attempt to get you to part with your money, or into your home to steal from you.’

The force’s advice includes discussing work with a relative or friend who can help with a reputable trader, checking the credential of unknown callers and never paying cash up front or visiting a bank or cash point with a trader.

Other ways Portsmouth police have advised residents to remain vigilant are:

• Not agreeing to any work or sign anything on the spot or being pressured into having any work carried out

• Keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and family

Anyone with information that may assist Portsmouth Police with their enquiries have been asked to contact them on 101 quoting the reference 44220096871.

