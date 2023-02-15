Stuart Young, 45, was locked up at Portsmouth Crown Court after appearing for sentence for multiple breaches of his sex offender terms. The defendant was also in breach of a suspended sentence which he was only served last May.

The court heard how Young, of Kent Street, Portsea, was visited by police officers on December 30 who discovered three devices he had not told them about. Investigations also showed Young had been using a specialist software that automatically deleted search terms and hid his identity.

Daniel Reilly, defending, said Young had been ‘making progress’ with probation and had been homeless for six months which had contributed to his difficulties. He said Young had previously made his devices available to police on previous occasions.

Young admitted four breaches of his sexual harm prevention order and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Judge William Ashworth said the breaches came just seven months into Young’s order before adding: ‘You had a sexual harm prevention order which sadly you breached. You possessed three devices which you concealed from the police and uploaded a program.

‘There is conflict between the superficial progress you appear to be making with the probation service. But there is the other side of your character…concealing the devices suggested you sought out pornography and were therefore at risk of returning to your previous behaviours.’

The judge said he classified the offending as ‘high up in the (sentence) category due to the risk’. He said he was required to activate the sentence unless it was ‘unjust’. But after seeing no grounds for this, judge Ashworth jailed Young for 18 months.

Young had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had no other historical offences to his name but for the indecent images convictions he was given a suspended sentence for. This had also included possession of an extreme pornographic image.

