Portsmouth ranked behind Southampton as most dangerous place in Hampshire

Portsmouth has been ranked the second most dangerous place in Hampshire behind Southampton.

Hampshire is among the top 20 most dangerous counties in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, according to data from CrimeRate. The overall crime rate in Hampshire in 2022 was 85 crimes per 1,000 people, and the most common crimes were violence and sexual offences, which happened to roughly every 39 out of 1,000 residents.

Out of all of Hampshire's larger towns and cities, Southampton was the most dangerous with Portsmouth the next most dangerous, Eastleigh ranked third. Fareham ranked as the safest area in Hampshire, followed up by New Milton in second place, and Totton and Eling in third place.

