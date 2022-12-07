Portsmouth teenager arrested after man dragged off e-bike and robbed by three thugs in Southsea
A TEENAGER from Portsmouth has been detained after thugs attacked a man and stole his ebike.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was assaulted outside his home in Fawcett Road, Southsea, by three men who were peering over his fence. They dragged the man off his black Leili 72V 1200W Enduro e-bike, took the vehicle and fled the scene.
The robbery happened on Sunday, October 30, at 2.10pm. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have a released a photo of the bike in the hopes of recovering it and identifying those involved.
A statement said: ‘An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail until February 22 next year while enquiries continue.
‘Anyone with information about this incident or this bike is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 44220441202. Alternatively, you can make a report online on our website.’