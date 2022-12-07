The victim, a man in his 50s, was assaulted outside his home in Fawcett Road, Southsea, by three men who were peering over his fence. They dragged the man off his black Leili 72V 1200W Enduro e-bike, took the vehicle and fled the scene.

The robbery happened on Sunday, October 30, at 2.10pm. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have a released a photo of the bike in the hopes of recovering it and identifying those involved.

A black Leili 72V 1200W Enduro e-bike was robbed from a man in his 50s in Fawcett Road, Southsea. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary and Isle of Wight.

A statement said: ‘An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail until February 22 next year while enquiries continue.