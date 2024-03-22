Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 16-year-old boy had small stab wounds across his body as Hampshire police were called to Portsmouth Road, Cosham just before 7pm on Thursday, March 21. The area was cordoned off, including the McDonald's restaurant, as police investigated the incident.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "It was reported a 16-year-old boy had suffered small stab wounds to his arm, stomach and thigh. He has been taken to hospital for treatment, but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

