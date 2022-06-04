Police and the fire service scrambled to the site of the former Mr Pickwick pub in Milton yesterday afternoon (June 3).

Now, officers have confirmed that the group of teens have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The fire occurred between a petrol station and a block of flats, and two crews were needed to tackle the blaze while Milton Road was closed in both directions.

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at the former Mr Pickham pub in Milton. Photo: Mike Osborn

A 13-year-old boy, four 14-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old boy, all from the Portsmouth area, were arrested following CCTV enquiries.

A police spokesman said: ‘The boys have been released from custody but remain under investigation while we conduct further enquiries.