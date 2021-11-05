Portsmouth man Isaac Idris, who used to be known as Mustakim Jaman, was today jailed for eight months after admitting failing to tell police about his finances, a phone number and email addresses.

The 29-year-old, of Hudson Road, Somers Town, was supposed to report such information to police following his previous jailing for six years for preparing terrorist attacks.

He was jailed after his brother Ifthekar Jaman, 23, died in December 2013 after travelling to Syria to fight with Isis in May of that year.

Mustakim Jaman in a photo released after he was previously jailed in 2015.

Idris and his other brother Tuhin Shahensha were jailed in 2015 after allowing their bank accounts to be used for terrorist purposes, and for helping several young men from Portsmouth travel to Syria.

Their brother Ifthekar was one of six young men from Portsmouth who travelled to the country – calling themselves the Britani Brigade Bangladeshi Bad Boys. Five of the men died.

News of the group’s actions sparked widespread concern and prompted the Home Office and Portsmouth City Council to work on counter-extremism in the city.

Idris was today jailed at the Old Bailey after admitting 11 breaches of a terrorist notification order.

Detective chief superintendent Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: ‘Idris was obliged to report these details, which he did not.

‘Many terrorism offenders have strict restrictions placed on them when they are released into the community to support our priority of protecting the public. These restrictions are applied in order to reduce the risk of them being drawn back into terrorism and reoffending.

‘It is therefore vitally important breaches of this nature are investigated and brought through the courts as has happened in this case.’

As reported, Assad Uzzaman, 25 – cousin of Jaman – Mehdi Hassan, 19, Manunur Roshid, 24, and Muhammad Hamidur Rahman, 25, all died after travelling to Syria. They were all from Portsmouth.

A sixth man, Mashudur Choudhury, was jailed for four years after returning from the war-torn country.

CCTV footage used in evidence at the 2015 trial at Kingston Crown Court showed the Britani Brigade’s journey from Fratton train station to Gatwick Airport as the men prepared to leave the country for Turkey then Syria.

