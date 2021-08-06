Portsmouth thief who stole forklift from Havant Self Store must pay £3,780
A BRAZEN thief who stole a forklift from a store has been told to pay thousands in compensation.
Connor Limburn, 28, of Eastern Road, Baffins, admitted stealing the Toyota forklift from Havant Self Store on July 30 last year.
Portsmouth magistrates ordered him to pay £3,600 compensation.
He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 160 hours of unpaid work.
His guilty plea was taken into account when he was sentenced on Wednesday.