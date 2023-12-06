Portsmouth traffic: Eastern Road lane closure in Portsmouth following burst sewer
and live on Freeview channel 276
A lane has been closed in Eastern Road following emergency repair work after a sewer has burst. The closure is in between A27 Farlington Roundabout to Anchorage Road and Southern Water is currently on site with tankers to prevent flooding. Southern Water has warned people to plan their journey ahead of time.
The closure has also had an impact on traffic across the city as people are trying to avoid the lane closure.
It follows traffic misery earlier this month when Eastern Road was closed for several days to allow for repairs to a burst pipe. It is not known if the same pipe has burst or if it is another pipe. Southern Water have been contacted for a comment.