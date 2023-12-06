There are severe delays across Portsmouth this evening (December 6) following a lane closure in Eastern Road to carry out emergency repairs.

A lane has been closed in Eastern Road following emergency repair work after a sewer has burst. The closure is in between A27 Farlington Roundabout to Anchorage Road and Southern Water is currently on site with tankers to prevent flooding. Southern Water has warned people to plan their journey ahead of time.

The closure has also had an impact on traffic across the city as people are trying to avoid the lane closure.

