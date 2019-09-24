Police will be carrying out stop and searches as part of the operation for the south coast derby tonight.

Hampshire Constabulary are carrying out a large scale operation in Fratton for the Portsmouth vs Southampton game.

Police arrive at the ground through the Victory south gate

The force have announced that they will be carrying out stop and searches tonight.

A spokeswoman said: ‘As part of our ongoing policing operation to keep people safe as we approach the Carabao Cup tie this evening, we have authorised Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

READ MORE: Police issue dispersal orders across Hampshire for clash between Portsmouth and Southampton tonight

‘This will mean that officers will be able to stop and search people if they believe it is necessary for the safety of our communities.

‘The Section 60 will be reviewed at 2am on September 25 and can be used by officers in Southampton, Fareham, Portsmouth, including our colleagues from British Transport Police on trains.

‘Once again, this is just a precautionary measure so that it is in place if we need it. Hopefully it will not be necessary.’

Follow all the updates in our live blog here.