Portsmouth woman followed another driver for 15 miles on A3 in road rage fury - then forced victim to stop and punched her in the face

A motorist who punched another driver after following her for 15 miles along the A3 has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Amy Cheverton, 25, of Lynn Road, Buckland, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assault and criminal damage at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that Cheverton was the driver of a Nissan Micra which changed lanes into the path of a Range Rover on the Rusty Cutter roundabout at junction 5 of the A3(M), on June 26.

At this point the driver of the Range Rover beeped the horn.

The hearing was told that Cheverton then followed the Range Rover along the A3 for 15 miles, before she forced it to stop on the Ham Barn roundabout.

The court heard Cheverton got out of her car, went over to the Range Rover and punched the driver, a 55-year-old woman, through the car window.

The prosecution said Cheverton then drove away, leaving the woman with injuries to her face.

Cheverton was sentenced to a three-month prison sentence suspended for a year for dangerous driving, a four-month prison sentence suspended for a year for the assault and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, with an extended retest.

She was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £200 victim surcharge.

PC Mike Nol said: ‘This type of reckless behaviour on our roads is never acceptable, no matter how you feel about another person’s driving.

‘Such irresponsible driving, for such a long distance, could have resulted in a serious collision with multiple people injured – it is only sheer luck that this didn’t happen.

‘No matter how upset you are with another person’s driving, there is absolutely no point in putting your life and the lives of others at risk.’