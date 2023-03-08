The charity Stop Domestic Abuse has been celebrating International Women’s Day but is also using the day to highlight the plight of victims of domestic violence, with women statistically more likely to be victims.

Stop Domestic Abuse CEO, Claire Lambon said: ‘We are delighted that this iconic landmark will be lit again this year in Stop Domestic Abuse’s orange colour to represent Stop Domestic Abuse and to mark International Women’s Day. We want to use this event to highlight the impact of domestic abuse on women. Whilst both men and women may experience incidents of inter-personal violence and abuse, women are considerably more likely to experience repeated and severe forms of abuse, including sexual violence.’