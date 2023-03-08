News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower is lit in orange as a beacon of support to victims of domestic violence

Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower has been lit up in orange this evening as a beacon of support in the fight against domestic abuse and to celebrate the strength of women in Portsmouth.

By Kelly Brown
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 10:47pm

The charity Stop Domestic Abuse has been celebrating International Women’s Day but is also using the day to highlight the plight of victims of domestic violence, with women statistically more likely to be victims.

Stop Domestic Abuse CEO, Claire Lambon said: ‘We are delighted that this iconic landmark will be lit again this year in Stop Domestic Abuse’s orange colour to represent Stop Domestic Abuse and to mark International Women’s Day. We want to use this event to highlight the impact of domestic abuse on women. Whilst both men and women may experience incidents of inter-personal violence and abuse, women are considerably more likely to experience repeated and severe forms of abuse, including sexual violence.’

It is estimated by the Office for National Statistics that one in four women experience domestic abuse.

Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower is lit in orange on International Women’s Day
