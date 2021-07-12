Praise for 'hero' who stopped man attacking passengers at Portchester train station

The incident at Portchester station saw an unknown man assault several passengers boarding a London-bound train on Sunday morning.

Witnesses called it a ‘frightening’ experience but praised a man who stepped forward and stopped him after a confrontation.

Posting on social media in comments confirmed to The News, Dr Fiona Barlow said: ‘Today at Portchester station a young man... attacked several passengers getting on the train to London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portchester train station. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘A frightening experience, but a man stepped forward and after a fight, restrained the man who fled once the train guard and others got involved.

‘The police had been called earlier by a waiting passenger but did not attend and it was the local hero who protected passengers.

‘I don't know who he is but thank you for your care and courage.’

Another social media user said: ‘It was a very scary time for everyone who was there.’

Hampshire police confirmed they attended.

British Transport Police have been contacted for more information.

Another woman said: ‘Praise for an amazing man this morning at Portchester station platform two who with no thought for himself protected many others from attack by a guy.’

She added: ‘He is a hero in my eyes.’

Another said: ‘What a horrible attack... well done local hero.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron