Praise for new domestic abuse measures

MOVES to stop domestic violence victims being grilled by their abusers in family courts have been welcomed by an MP.

Women’s minister Victoria Atkins announced a new law would be brought in to stop the criticised practice in family court cases.

It comes as legal aid has been cut drastically, reducing representation in many types of case.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, a care minister, has said she welcomes the move.

She said: ‘With two million victims of domestic abuse it is clear that more needs to be done to tackle this appalling crime.

‘This announcement is a positive step in the right direction.’

She added: ‘I am very pleased that this important issue is being given the attention it deserves.

‘Overhauling the policy approach is imperative with over two million victims of domestic abuse last year.

‘Offering victims greater support and tackling this problem head on is the least we can do.’

Measures include setting out a cross-government definition of domestic abuse, improving proection orders and appointing a domesic abuse commissioner.

More training will be rolled out for police, healthcare workers, Job Centre staff, housing officers and other frontline workers.