'Prolific offender' from Havant is banned from the roads after being caught by police

Owen Alan Fletcher, of Tarrant Gardens in Havant has been rapped for the crime after being spotted driving in Rowlands Castle.

The 31-year-old’s car was travelling in Whichers Gate Road on Thursday at 7.25pm when it was flagged as having no insurance.

Police pulled him over and spoke to him at the roadside – before then arresting him and charging him with driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance.

Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday, Fletcher pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted and sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

In addition he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work. He also faced paying £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Reacting on Twitter on Saturday, Hampshire roads policing unit described Fletcher as a ‘prolific offender’