Jordan Larcombe was jailed for 16 months for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The 27-year-old, of Landguard Road in Southampton, was initially handed the SHPO on 5 April 2017 after he was convicted of sexually abusing two teenage girls on the Isle of Wight.

Jordan Larcombe. Pic Hants police

Under the conditions of the SHPO, Larcombe was prohibited from using any phone or device capable of accessing the internet unless it can retain the internet history. He was also told to make the device available for inspection on request by police, and not delete any internet history or mobile phone use.

On 28 July this year, police officers conducted a visit to Larcombe’s home address where they examined his devices. He was found to have deleted his online search history – a breach of his SHPO.

He had also failed to register five new online usernames with police, which amounted to a failure to comply with his sex offender register (SOR) notification requirements. As a result, he was arrested and charged with breaching his SHPO, and five counts of failing to comply with his SOR requirements.

Larcombe admitted all of the offences, and was sentenced to 16 months in prison when he appeared at Southampton Crown Court.

PC Rob Thomas, from the Western Offender Management team, said: “Larcombe is a prolific offender and is rightly back in prison for his blatant disregard for the conditions imposed on him.

“We take the management of sex offenders incredibly seriously, and invest significant resources into doing everything we can to keep the public safe.

“Officers will often make unannounced visits to offenders where they may be subject to an intrusive investigative interview process. This helps us understand an offender’s routine, interests and behaviours so we can closely monitor them.

“We can also examine their digital devices to ensure they are sticking to the legal requirements imposed on them. These orders are put in place to protect the public, and ensure that individuals do not re-offend.