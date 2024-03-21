Prolific shoplifter jailed for 6 months for stealing more than £500 worth of goods from shops
Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing (NPT) and Neighbourhood Enforcement (NET) teams arrested and charged 26-year-old Dylan David on March 18. He was charged with the following offences:
- Theft of £132.24 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s in Bitterne on March 1,
- Theft of £214.79 worth of meat from Aldi in Bursledon Road on March 1,
- Theft of £60.58 worth of meat from meat from Welcome Break in Bursledon Road on March 3,
- Theft of £96.78 worth of food items from Welcome Break in Bursledon Road on March 5,
- Theft of £36.80 worth of food from Co-op in Bridge Road on March 10
He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on March 19 where he admitted all of the offences.
David, of no fixed abode, was jailed by Magistrates for six months, and ordered to pay back compensation to the businesses equal to the full amount that was stolen.
Sgt Phil Price, from Sholing & Bitterne NPT, said: “Your local policing teams have been supporting businesses across the city and making efforts to disrupt habitual shoplifters.
“Retail crime is not a victimless crime - repeat offences in particular can create an environment of fear for many shop workers, leaving them feeling unsafe in their own workplace. This is in addition to the impact on businesses and consumers, as theft risks affecting the value of products and therefore the price for consumers.