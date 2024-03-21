Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Theft of £132.24 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s in Bitterne on March 1,

Theft of £214.79 worth of meat from Aldi in Bursledon Road on March 1,

Theft of £60.58 worth of meat from meat from Welcome Break in Bursledon Road on March 3,

Theft of £96.78 worth of food items from Welcome Break in Bursledon Road on March 5,

Theft of £36.80 worth of food from Co-op in Bridge Road on March 10

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on March 19 where he admitted all of the offences.

David, of no fixed abode, was jailed by Magistrates for six months, and ordered to pay back compensation to the businesses equal to the full amount that was stolen.

Sgt Phil Price, from Sholing & Bitterne NPT, said: “Your local policing teams have been supporting businesses across the city and making efforts to disrupt habitual shoplifters.