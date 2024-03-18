Prolific shoplifter who targeted Co-op stores is sent to jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Barnes Pic: Hants police

Daniel Barnes, 34, of Church Lane, Fawley, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court where he was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison after he targeted the Bridge Road, Portsmouth Road and Weston Lane Co-op stores in Southampton in more than 10 incidents between February 20 and March 4.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how Barnes had stolen more than £800 worth of stock from the three stores, including coffee, meat, cheese, sweets, cake and laundry detergent. This outcome activated a further 52 week suspended sentence, meaning that Barnes has been sentenced to a total of one year and eight months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton Chief Inspector Chris Douglas said: “Businesses across the city are telling us ever-increasingly that they are being significantly impacted by prolific offenders such as Barnes – we are hearing these concerns and taking action. I hope that results such as this one prove our commitment to disrupting the people who commit these crimes and bringing them to justice. We would not have achieved such a strong sentence if it weren’t for the support and co-operation of our colleagues at Southern Co-op and we would like to sincerely thank them for such an effective example of partnership working.

“Continuous theft from the stores within our communities and the harassment, abuse and assault of shop staff will not be tolerated by police – it is simply not acceptable for staff to be fearing abuse while at work. We will continue focusing on the prevention of these types of offences and ensuring that the courts have the full facts on which to sentence those who commit such crimes. Our overall aim is to ensure that residents and shop workers can go about their business free from the risk of abuse or assault.