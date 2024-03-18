Prolific shoplifter who targeted Co-op stores is sent to jail
Daniel Barnes, 34, of Church Lane, Fawley, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court where he was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison after he targeted the Bridge Road, Portsmouth Road and Weston Lane Co-op stores in Southampton in more than 10 incidents between February 20 and March 4.
The court heard how Barnes had stolen more than £800 worth of stock from the three stores, including coffee, meat, cheese, sweets, cake and laundry detergent. This outcome activated a further 52 week suspended sentence, meaning that Barnes has been sentenced to a total of one year and eight months in prison.
Southampton Chief Inspector Chris Douglas said: “Businesses across the city are telling us ever-increasingly that they are being significantly impacted by prolific offenders such as Barnes – we are hearing these concerns and taking action. I hope that results such as this one prove our commitment to disrupting the people who commit these crimes and bringing them to justice. We would not have achieved such a strong sentence if it weren’t for the support and co-operation of our colleagues at Southern Co-op and we would like to sincerely thank them for such an effective example of partnership working.
“Continuous theft from the stores within our communities and the harassment, abuse and assault of shop staff will not be tolerated by police – it is simply not acceptable for staff to be fearing abuse while at work. We will continue focusing on the prevention of these types of offences and ensuring that the courts have the full facts on which to sentence those who commit such crimes. Our overall aim is to ensure that residents and shop workers can go about their business free from the risk of abuse or assault.
“Please keep reporting incidents to us via 101 or online – you can also come and speak to patrolling officers at any time.”