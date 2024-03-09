Breaking
Public warned to avoid area in Southsea as road closed for serious incident
A road has been closed off in Southsea as police deal with a serious incident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency crews are at the scene of the incident in Fawcett Road. Portsmouth police have taken to social media to warn the public to avoid the area.
A force statement said: "We are currently responding to an incident in Fawcett Road, and have put a road closure in place while emergency services attend.
"Please try to avoid the area while the closure is in place, and thank you to everyone for your assistance while we deal with the matter. When we can provide further information, we will do so."