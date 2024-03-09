Public warned to avoid area in Southsea as road closed for serious incident

Emergency crews are at the scene of the incident in Fawcett Road. Portsmouth police have taken to social media to warn the public to avoid the area.

A force statement said: "We are currently responding to an incident in Fawcett Road, and have put a road closure in place while emergency services attend.

"Please try to avoid the area while the closure is in place, and thank you to everyone for your assistance while we deal with the matter. When we can provide further information, we will do so."