Copper piping stolen from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, police confirm
QA Hospital has been the target of a burglary after copper piping was stolen from the premises.
The police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary that took place at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. The incident happened between 8:20pm and 8:40pm on December 24, 2023, when some copper piping was stolen from the premises.
If you know the man pictured, please call police on 101, quoting 44230527242. You can also submit information to the Hampshire and Isle of WIght Constabulary's website. Click here for more information.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. Click here for more information.