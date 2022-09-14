Donna Jones met The Queen twice, and remembers her as ‘a true professional, always on duty’, saying ‘she gave her whole life to this country’.

Commissioner Jones added: ‘She was an incredible woman, for the majority of people living in this country, she is the only monarch we have known.

‘She was one of the most important influential women in the world, someone world leaders looked up to.

Donna Jones. Picture: Fiona Callingham

‘Hampshire, being the home to the Royal Navy and those who serve in all our armed forces, meant Hampshire was a place she’d often visit.

‘When I was leader of Portsmouth City Council in December 2017, I met Her Majesty at the commissioning of the HMS Queen Elizabeth II, the first of the new aircraft carriers.

‘I was fortunate enough to meet her again in June 2019, at the 75th Anniversary of the D-day Landings when veterans and world leaders came together in Portsmouth to mark an important moment in British History.

‘I treasure the picture taken welcoming Her Majesty to Portsmouth for the commissioning ceremony. It was a historic day for Portsmouth.

‘I was one of the lucky people who met her.

‘My thoughts remain with the Royal Family. They have lost their mother; grandmother and aunt; the head of their family.

‘Her Late Majesty’s death has no doubt been a profound moment for the nation.