Adio Adeshine, 19, allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind.

They were waiting in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday evening after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public.

Well-wishers stand in the queue in Southwark Park for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images.

Adeshine reportedly jumped into the River Thames to try and evade police.

He later came out of the water and was arrested.

The 19-year-old was remanded in custody today after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Victoria Tower Gardens is one of the final parts of the queue.

It can take up to three hors to clear the area, after visitors cross the Thames on Lambeth Bridge.