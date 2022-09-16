Queen lying-in-state: Man 'sexually assaulted' two women in queue before jumping into River Thames, court hears
TWO women have been ‘sexually assaulted’ in the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state, a court heard.
Adio Adeshine, 19, allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind.
They were waiting in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday evening after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public.
Adeshine reportedly jumped into the River Thames to try and evade police.
He later came out of the water and was arrested.
The 19-year-old was remanded in custody today after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Victoria Tower Gardens is one of the final parts of the queue.
It can take up to three hors to clear the area, after visitors cross the Thames on Lambeth Bridge.
The wait in the queue is reported to be 14 hours, as hundreds of thousands wait patiently to see Her Majesty.