Quicker wait for fraud case justice in Hampshire than the English average

The median wait for outstanding fraud cases was 44 weeks as of June – but for the 17 unresolved cases in Hampshire, this was 14 weeks.

Despite this, fraud cases are the slowest to be dealt with among major crime categories in England.

The Law Society has said the complexity of fraud cases combined with backlogs across the legal system could be behind long waits in other parts of the country.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

In addition, 312 cases have been outstanding for two years or more – including one in Hampshire.

In 2019, there were just 68 such cases across the country.

"The long waiting time for fraud cases to come to trial may in part be due to the complexity of the cases, especially as they often involve a number of defendants," said Law Society president Lubna Shuja.

"Such cases often are long trials which require weeks of court time. This means they are more difficult for listing officers to schedule.

"They inevitably take longer to reach trial than simpler, single defendant cases might, especially now with the huge backlogs in the criminal courts."

For England as a whole, serious fraud cases took just over a year to be completed after a charge was first raised – having taken less than six months at the same point in 2019.

Ms Shuja continued: "We must remember, though, that fraud cases can involve many victims as well as defendants.

"It is vital that those victims also get justice in a timely fashion, and are not just left at the back of the ever-increasing queue of cases waiting to be dealt with."

In June 2019, the median wait for outstanding serious fraud cases in England was 14 weeks – 11 weeks in Hampshire.

Fraud has been under greater scrutiny in recent years, as figures suggest the number of offences has increased over the past decade.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau registered more than a million cases of fraud in the year to March.

However, given only the most serious cases reach the Crown Court, it is difficult to tell whether this is contributing to a backlog in cases. Minor cases are instead generally dealt with by magistrates.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "People who break the law must face justice, and more criminal cases are now reaching the Crown Court than at any point over the last two years."