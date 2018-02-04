Ram raiders smash through bank wall in robbery bid

Have your say

THREE men used a forklift to smash into a bank, police said.

Police said the men attempted to remove the cash machine in the raid just after 3am this morning in Bishop's Waltham, near Fareham.

Lloyds Bank in Bishops Waltham after the ram raid

The area around Lloyds Bank, on St George's Square, has been closed off while investigations continue.

A police spokeswoman said: 'The ATM was removed but left on the pavement intact.

'The forklift was also left at the scene blocking the road.

'The men left the scene on foot onto Houchin Street.'

Lloyds Bank in Bishops Waltham after the ram raid

People living in Bishop's Waltham have spoke of their shock at the incident.

Jack Butcher, 65, said: 'Things like this never happen here. It was a shock seeing all the police officers here this morning.

'There is a massive hole in the bank so who knows when they will be open again.

'It is a terrible thing.'

Fellow resident Kayleigh Mills, 28, added: 'This is such a quiet place I think everyone is shocked to wake up to this.

'It seems odd they would target this bank right in the middle of the square.'

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180046080.