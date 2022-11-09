Officers are continuing to hunt the criminals who targeted a Tesco Express store in Lovedean Lane. Waterlooville. They used a JCB to tear off the ATM at roughly 3.45am on October 23.

As previously reported in The News, a Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 3.45am this morning to reports of a burglary at Tesco Express, Lovedean Lane.

Ram-raiders targeted a Tesco Express store in Lovedean Lane, Waterlooville, with a JCB on October 23. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘It has been reported that offenders were seen to be using a JCB to break into the ATM. The incident is currently under investigation.’

The area where the cash machine was boarded up. Police confirmed no arrests have been made since the incident took place. A spokeswoman said: ‘Our enquiries are continuing but there is no significant update to issue at this time.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220430718.