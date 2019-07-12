Rapist who hit victim with rock after attacking her in street in Sussex jailed for 13 years

A man who viciously attacked and raped a young woman has been jailed for 13 years.

Luke Smith, 27, a labourer of no fixed address, had been drinking on his own in Hastings town centre, saw the 19-year-old victim as she was on her way home after a night out in the early hours of Saturday, 15 December 2018.

Luke Smith has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: Sussex Police

He took her to a secluded part of West Hill near to the West Hill cafe, and subjected her to an horrendous ordeal, repeatedly raping her and striking her, including hitting her over the head with a rock.

The victim managed to escape only after Smith eventually became distracted looking for his mobile phone.

Smith was sentenced to 13 years with an extended licence period of a further six years after appearing at Hove Crown Court today.

He will have to serve two-thirds of his 13-year sentence before being allowed to apply for parole, and will have to spend a further six years on licence supervision from the date of his release, and will also be a registered sex offender for life.

He was convicted on Friday, June 7, after a five-day trial.

Detective Inspector Ben Newman from the Hastings Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: ‘We were told about this horrific attack early that morning and immediate enquiries identified the scene.

‘Here our CSI team found a hoody cord which was sent for forensic analysis to a laboratory. Luke Smith's DNA was found on the cord and also our victim’s blood.

‘As a result we were able to quickly arrest Smith and during a search of his bedroom, we found a t-shirt, hoody jacket (minus cord) and jeans. Each item had the victim’s blood on.

‘In addition, Smith’s DNA was found on the victims bra. We also found Smith’s blood and the victims DNA on a sandstone rock close to the scene.

‘Through consultation with our colleagues at CPS Smith was subsequently charged and remanded into custody five days later. I am so pleased that justice has been served for this brave young woman and that Smith has been taken off the streets.’

Detective Sergeant Steve Shimmons of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit added: ‘This is the most violent rape that I have ever investigated.

‘Smith initially lied to us about his involvement in this matter. His account changed over time and he tried to suggest in court that he had consensual sex with the victim and did not attack her.

‘The jury in this case saw through his lies and have rightly now convicted him of this terrible offence.

‘I want to commend the courage of the victim in supporting our investigation and giving evidence in person at the trial, with specialist support measures and help through the Independent Sexual Violence Advisory Service.

‘Her victim impact statement which she courageously read out in person at the sentencing, was very powerful and moving, setting out in no uncertain terms the effect this attack had on her. We hope that with support she will now be able to move on with her life.

‘Stranger attacks of this type are very rare. We always carry out swift and thorough investigations of all reported sexual assaults and we are glad that justice has now been done for this young woman.’